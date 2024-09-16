SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least one person is in the hospital after a pickup truck rolled over in a crash on I-8 in the Mission Valley area early Monday morning.

WATCH: See video from the scene of the crash below.

Pickup truck rolls over on I-8, at least 1 person taken to hospital

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight on Sept. 16. Officers found a white pickup truck on its roof on I-8 near Taylor Street. The other vehicle involved in the crash was a black Porsche SUV, according to the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says medics helped three others at the scene as one person was taken to the hospital. CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.