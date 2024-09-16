Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pickup truck rolls over on I-8, at least 1 person taken to hospital

rollover crash i-8 sept. 16
ABC 10News
At least one person is in the hospital after a pickup truck rolled over in a crash on I-8 in the Mission Valley area early Monday morning.
rollover crash i-8 sept. 16
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least one person is in the hospital after a pickup truck rolled over in a crash on I-8 in the Mission Valley area early Monday morning.

WATCH: See video from the scene of the crash below.

Pickup truck rolls over on I-8, at least 1 person taken to hospital

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight on Sept. 16. Officers found a white pickup truck on its roof on I-8 near Taylor Street. The other vehicle involved in the crash was a black Porsche SUV, according to the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says medics helped three others at the scene as one person was taken to the hospital. CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights