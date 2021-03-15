Petco Park Vaccination Super Station to permanently close Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Petco Park Vaccination Super Station will close permanently Saturday, March 20, UC San Diego Health said Monday.

The facility houses San Diego County’s largest vaccine distribution location.

Currently, Petco Park offers Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, which requires two doses to be fully effective.

Anyone who received their first vaccine dose at the station is advised to make sure their second appointment is scheduled for this week. UC San Diego Health said they will fit try to everyone in at Petco, or at one of their other sites, including a Super Station at the University's La Jolla campus, at RIMAC Arena, as well as their mobile clinics. To do so, they ask patients to click here into their MyChart account to check.

“UC San Diego officials have been very clear with me that they will honor all of the second doses for individuals who got their first doses at Petco,” County Supervisory Chair Nathan Fletcher said.

The news comes as state leaders eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing counties in the red tier to have fans at sporting events beginning April 1.

Last week, the San Diego Padres unveiled initial plans to get the Friar Faithful back into the stands at the stadium.

Fletcher said the County is planning to open another downtown Super Station at the San Diego Convention Center. The pandemic canceled all scheduled events for the last year, so the Convention Center became a city-run-homeless shelter. But Mayor Todd Gloria announced that the sheltered folks would finish moving out on the week of March 22, 2021. Fletcher said it would be a big change compared to the Petco location, which faced traffic problems and shut down several times because of weather and vaccine shortages.

"That will free up really tremendous space, great parking with easy access, centrally located, in the same location. So we'll be ready to set up a Super Station in there," Fletcher said.

However, Fletcher's office said the transition from Petco to the Convention Center would not be immediate. Once the federal government gives them a better idea of vaccine availability, it will only take three days to set up the new indoor walk-up site at the Convention Center.

Several other county vaccination sites are set to remain open. Click here for a list of sites.

