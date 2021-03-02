Petco Park vaccination super station set to reopen Wednesday

UPDATE (1:15 p.m. Wednesday): UCSD Health confirms the Petco Park vaccination site has reopened.

UPDATE (12:45 p.m. Wednesday): As of noon today, the Petco Vaccination Super Station was briefly paused due to safety concerns related to nearby lightning. The site will reopen as soon as authorities determine it is safe to do so, officials said.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Petco Park vaccination super station plans to resume operations Wednesday and Thursday following a closure due to a vaccine shortage.

According to UCSD Health, approximately 4,000 people have been scheduled to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The highest priority is being assigned based on those furthest in time from their first dose.

“Operations beyond March 4 are dependent upon vaccine availability,” a spokesperson for UCSD Health said.

The Petco vaccination site closed on Saturday due to the nationwide shortage of the Moderna vaccine.

The latest shutdown marked the second consecutive weekend that the Petco Park site experienced a closure.