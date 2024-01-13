Petco Park kicks off first-ever rodeo Friday night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first-ever San Diego rodeo kicked off at Petco Park Friday night for day one of a three-day competition.

Opening ceremonies kicked off with a salute to the military, fireworks and then straight to the action.

Organizers said the rodeo will showcase the world's top cowboys competing for over half a million dollars in prize money.

Fans arriving Friday night said they were excited to see the competition and were grateful the rodeo made its way to San Diego.

However, not everyone was happy about the event. Protestors lined the entry gates of Petco Park, calling the event animal cruelty and torture.

Last year, after the rodeo was announced, animal rights groups sued to stop the event from happening. A judge ultimately ruled it could move forward, saying the city council has no legislation that makes rodeos illegal within the city.

Saturday's tickets are already sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday's final day of the competition.