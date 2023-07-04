Pet recovery specialist shares tips to keep dogs safe during fireworks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The week of the fourth of July is the busiest for local pet recovery expert Babs Fry.

Fry runs the non-profit A Way Home for Dogs. She's helped hundreds, if not thousands, of pet owners, reunite with their lost dogs, and in July, she helps find dogs spooked by the fireworks.

Fry explains dogs go into fight or flight and run out of fear when they hear fireworks.

"Dogs panic. They can’t see it; they can’t smell it," Fry said. "So all they do is hear really loud noise out of nowhere that also comes from the vibration."

She has a rescue van ready to go to find dogs that go missing.

Fry says dog owners should have a plan that includes no off-leash activity outdoors for dogs during the holiday week, a good collar, and identification. She also recommends having a good picture of your dog so you can show it to her and the shelters.

If your dog does get away, she says, call her and most importantly, stay put to not spread your scent and confuse your dog.

Babs Fry's work is all donation-based. She says the best way families she helps can give back is to pay it forward. Currently, she's raising money to get AC in the back of her rescue van.

If you're interested in donating, visit her Facebook page or website, www.awayhomefordogs.com.

If your dog gets lost and you want Bab's help, call 619-249-2221.