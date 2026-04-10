SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Precious!

American Pit Bull Terrier

7 Years

Female

Currently 75 pounds

Precious lives up to her name, being a calm and gentle girl. And she has come a long way after she was found emaciated and in bad shape. Now, she's ready to find her forever home and find a loving family.

Her foster family describes her as being a perfect little lady who is quiet, non-reactive and quickly learned the house rules. And loves cuddles and scratches, to staying engaged with enrichment activities and puzzle toys.

You can find a link to adopt her here.