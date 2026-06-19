SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Felipe!

Felipe came to the Helen Woodward Animal Center with his 5 other siblings from a rescue partner in Oklahoma.

Felipe: 65215

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler blend

Male, neutered

9 weeks old

Currently 9 pounds, expected to be 35-50 pounds

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/