Pet licensing service DocuPet donates $72,298 to San Diego Humane Society

SAND IEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society announced on Monday that it received a donation of $72,298.57 from its official pet licensing partner, DocuPet.

DocuPet -- which helps pet owners license pets online -- said the donation was funded by 20% of designer tag sales and is intended to provide for animal care, medical care and programs that ensure pets find safe, loving homes.

"We're incredibly grateful to DocuPet and the pet owners who chose designer tags for making this donation possible," said Catherine Hare, San Diego Humane Society's licensing supervisor. "These funds will directly support the animals in our care, providing them with medical treatment, behavior resources, and a safe place to stay until they find loving families."

Licensing your pet can greatly increase the chance of a lost animal being identified and returned safely -- reducing stress on animals and on oftentimes crowded shelters. It is mandatory in the city of San Diego.

DocuPet services are available to residents of Carlsbad, Del Mar, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach, Vista, and Oceanside. Pet owners can learn more at sandiego.docupet.com.