Personal care prices up 18% since 2020, shoppers adapt buying habits

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Personal care product prices have surged 18% since 2020, prompting shoppers to reconsider their brand loyalty and spending habits on everyday items like shampoo, toothpaste and makeup.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the cost of hair, dental, shaving and other personal care products has increased by roughly $3.62 per item over the past five years, leading consumers to weigh their options more carefully.

"I usually do go for cheaper things just because my budget is pretty small," said Madelyn Pelle, a shopper. "I don't really care about the brands anymore just because I can't afford the big ones."

The price increases have many questioning traditional brand loyalty, according to Bernhard Schroeder, a senior marketing lecturer at San Diego State University. His research shows Gen Z shoppers are more likely to make purchases based on experience rather than brand recognition.

"Ask a 22-year-old to walk into CVS and buy toothpaste or shampoo and they just kind of stumble around," Schroeder said. "And what they eventually do is pull out their phones cause they aren't loyal to any of these long standing brands. They might have been fed Colgate and Crest when they were a kid but now they're looking at reviews. They're looking at transparency of the company, they're looking at value and what other people are saying."

Social media influence plays a significant role in purchasing decisions across different age groups, particularly for younger consumers.

"Gen Z is so open to checking something out based on hearing about it in social media," Schroeder said. "It's not even funny how quickly they will try something because they're looking for value and authenticity. And if they know it's a reputable brand that's fine. But if they hear that there's an alternative and it's being repped by an influencer or someone they trust, they're going to check it out."

Some shoppers confirm this trend, with one saying they're more likely to try products they see advertised on social media platforms.

"If I've seen an ad or like somebody posting about something on Instagram that I'm familiar with, I'm probably more likely to at least try it," one shopper said.

However, shopping preferences vary widely among consumers. While some prioritize budget-friendly options, others focus on quality regardless of price.

"I don't really look at prices. I just look at what's good and natural for my hair or like what kind of makeup I go for," said Victoria Creado, a shopper.

Ben Bunkley, another shopper, takes a selective approach to spending on personal care items.

"I won't buy something if it's like super expensive, but I also don't just go to Target and buy the Target brand," Bunkley said. "I mean for hair stuff, I feel like it's a little bit different. I'll probably spend a little bit more just because I feel like that's kind of more important."

Despite having numerous choices when shopping for personal items, consumers say their decisions ultimately depend on what they value and are willing to spend their money on.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.