Person shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting, police looking for suspects

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting Monday afternoon. One person has been shot in the leg in a drive-by, according to the San Diego Police Department.

https://x.com/SanDiegoPD/status/2069174771435380746

Police are searching for a sedan of an unknown color and make, heading in an unknown direction.

Medics are on scene, and numerous people witnessed the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.