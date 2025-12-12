Person rescued from vacant building fire in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Rescue Department rescued a person after responding to a fire at a vacant building in the East Village Friday morning.

SDFD's alert website indicates eight fire engines had been sent to the scene at 1430 National Ave. after the fire was reported at 9:50 a.m.

A public information officer for SDFD confirmed to ABC 10News that a patient was rescued and taken to a hospital in the area with minor injuries. The second alarm fire was "mostly knocked down" by 10:15 a.m., per SDFD.

Crews will stay on the scene to mop up the fire and investigate the cause and extent of the damage.

MTS tweeted about the fire, saying Orange Line riders should expect delays between 12th & Imperial and 25th & Commercial because of the firefighter activity.

#MTSAlert Orange Line Riders, please expect delays between 12th & Imperial and 25th & Commercial due to a first responder activity. For real time assistance please call Information and Trip Planning at (619) 233-3004. pic.twitter.com/Ya52tXhbEA — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) December 12, 2025

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the area to gather the latest information.