Person hit and killed by Amtrak train, services delayed between LA and San Diego

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — One person was killed after being hit by a Amtrak train Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. at 2775 State Street when a "trespasser" came in contact with the train, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Over the past week, including Monday, four individuals have died in train-related accidents. A man was struck by a freight train in Encinitas on Saturday. On Jan. 11, two individuals were killed in separate incidents — one in the Middletown area and the other in Sorrento Valley.

Pacific Surfliner said on X that multiple trains have been affected, either terminated or canceled, including:



Train 572: terminated at Oceanside

Train 777: canceled, San Diego to Oceanside

Train 581: canceled

Train 586: canceled

"We discovered that we struck a trespasser who was on the track. We are currently sitting here, waiting for authorities to arrive on the scene," said the announcement on one of the trains in a video obtained by 10News.

As of 2:15 p.m., Pacific Surfliner announced that all services operating between Los Angeles and San Diego will experience delays.

ALERT: As of 2:15pm PT, All services operating between Los Angeles (LAX) and San Diego (SAN) will experience delays due to a trespasser coming in contact with an Amtrak Train. We will update as more information becomes available. #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) January 15, 2024

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.