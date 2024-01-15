Watch Now
Person hit and killed by Amtrak train, services delayed between LA and San Diego

Neda Mousavi
Pacific Surfliner hits "trespasser" in Carlsbad
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 18:41:27-05

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — One person was killed after being hit by a Amtrak train Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. at 2775 State Street when a "trespasser" came in contact with the train, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Over the past week, including Monday, four individuals have died in train-related accidents. A man was struck by a freight train in Encinitas on Saturday. On Jan. 11, two individuals were killed in separate incidents — one in the Middletown area and the other in Sorrento Valley.

Pacific Surfliner said on X that multiple trains have been affected, either terminated or canceled, including:

  • Train 572: terminated at Oceanside
  • Train 777: canceled, San Diego to Oceanside
  • Train 581: canceled
  • Train 586: canceled

"We discovered that we struck a trespasser who was on the track. We are currently sitting here, waiting for authorities to arrive on the scene," said the announcement on one of the trains in a video obtained by 10News.

As of 2:15 p.m., Pacific Surfliner announced that all services operating between Los Angeles and San Diego will experience delays.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.

