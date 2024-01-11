Watch Now
NCTD train hits & kills person in Sorrento Valley

Service was temporarily disrupted during the emergency response.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 11, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The North County Transit District says a train hit and killed a person near the Sorrento Valley COASTER station this morning, causing a disruption in service Thursday morning.

According to NCTD, a person was trespassing in the right of way of southbound COASTER 622 nearby the Sorrento Valley COASTER Station a little before 6:30 a.m. The crash happened at mile post 247.9.

All train services were disrupted during the emergency response, NCTD says. A bus bridge assisted impacted customers in continuing their routes.

MTS says the crash did not impact its service; however, it provided buses to shuttle passengers between COASTER stations.

The bus bridge ran between the Sorrento Valley and Solana Beach stations that NCTD runs.

Pacific Surfliner said on X that because of the disabled train, Train 562 let passengers off in Oceanside. Those customers were re-accommodated on Train 564.

By 9:24 a.m., COASTER resumed its regular services as first responders finished clearing the tracks near the Sorrento Valley station.

