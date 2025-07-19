Person found in trash chute in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - First responders Saturday extricated a person found in the trash chute of an apartment building in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel were sent to the St. Teresa of Calcutta Villa at 1 14th St. and located the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, an official said.

It was unclear how the person became trapped in the trash chute or what the injuries were. SDFR said the person was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.