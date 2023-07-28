Person found dead inside tent after Logan Heights brush fire

LOGAN HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a body was found inside what appeared to be a tent as firefighters responded to a brush fire in the Logan Heights area Friday morning.

SDPD says the fire happened in the 3300 block of Imperial Ave. around 10:50 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the San Diego Fire Department found the body inside "a structure that resembled an unhoused tent."

As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, police did not provide the person's gender or age.

SDPD's investigators are gathering information to determine whether this was a suspicious death or not.

SDFD's Metro Arson Strike Team is also investigating the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.