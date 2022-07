SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A person was found dead Monday beneath an Interstate 5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported.

The death in the 500 block of West Grape Street was reported about 11:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The deceased person's identity and details on the cause of death were not immediately available.

Officers shut down a stretch of the street to allow investigators to gather evidence.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.