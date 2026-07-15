CHP: Person ejected, killed in crash on I-5

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was ejected and killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near San Diego's Mission Hills neighborhood.

The crash was reported at 1:13 a.m. on southbound I-5 at Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle came to rest on the right hand shoulder and the other stopped in the center divider, a witness told the CHP.

A witness told the CHP a woman who was out of a vehicle was bleeding a lot and urged first responders to hurry.

The CHP shut down all southbound lanes at Washington Street and called for Caltrans to set up a hard closure in the area.

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