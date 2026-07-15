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CHP: Person ejected, killed in crash on I-5

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KGTV
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was ejected and killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near San Diego's Mission Hills neighborhood.

The crash was reported at 1:13 a.m. on southbound I-5 at Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle came to rest on the right hand shoulder and the other stopped in the center divider, a witness told the CHP.

A witness told the CHP a woman who was out of a vehicle was bleeding a lot and urged first responders to hurry.

The CHP shut down all southbound lanes at Washington Street and called for Caltrans to set up a hard closure in the area.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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