People take in the snow up in Julian with recent storm

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) – It's one of the few places you can find it in San Diego County; Julian got a brisk blanket of snow on Thursday.

"We just decided to surprise the kids, and it doesn't snow that much in California. So, we're just excited,” Jennifer Langsner, whose family was visiting from Fallbrook, said.

"We just came up last night to see a friend, and now we are here in this perfect weather!" Jasson Eusse, who is from Temecula, said.

The mountain flurries brought people from across the county.

"I was at work. And at 9 o'clock, I was like 'Let me check the Julian webcam,' and I saw snow. So I texted her and I was like, 'Hey we're ditching school, we're ditching work. We're going to the snow,'” David Langsner said.

And others brought their pets, too.

"My doggie, the husky one, she loves the snow!" Marisol Jordan, who was visiting from Mira Mesa, said.

While some enjoyed the peacefulness of the snow, some kids were looking for a roaring good time.

"Snowball fight and snowman,” Zoe Langsner said when she was asked what she wanted to do in the snow.

But the pretty precipitation can make things a little dicey on the roads.

The National Weather Service said in its Winter Weather Advisory for the mountain areas that people needed to prepare for slippery road conditions with the snow.

The NWS added that those hazardous conditions could impact the later commutes for folks, and strong winds can cause tree damage.

But the impacts of the snow aren't stopping people from San Diego from getting a chance to take it in while they can.

"Different change of scenery, to be honest. You get the beach. You got the sun. And it's been nonstop raining, so why not enjoy some snow?” Rome Boone, who is from Del Mar, said.

"I mean, how lucky are we to live in San Diego?” Jennifer Langsner said.