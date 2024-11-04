People celebrate Dia de los Muertos throughout San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a celebration filled with food, decorations and lots of color. Dia de los Muertos is "Day of the Dead," a Mexican holiday that many in San Diego celebrate.

At Old Town, people came from faraway places like Spain, South Korea, Poland and Canada. Locals also appreciated the festivities.

"A lot of people think it’s a bad thing the day of the dead, that we celebrate La Muerta and stuff. but that’s not it," said Tanya Ortiz. "We celebrate the life of the person who passed away. It’s like a second birthday."

Ortiz is from Mexico but has lived in San Diego for the past 12 years. She's selling blankets through her family-run business.

"Having a little corner of Mexico in a different culture within your house and make it yours to," she said about her blankets and their role in this celebration.

And that taste of Mexico is what Perla Cuevas and her brother Daniel Guizar love about the holiday. And for this particular celebration, the tradition means a lot more.

"This is the first year that our father passed away," said Cuevas. "And so, today, in his honor, he came from LA to visit, and we celebrate our father together. “

Octavio Aguirre's mother passed, too. He believes she would have enjoyed the celebration as much as him and his wife have.

"She would’ve absolutely loved this because they didn’t have things like this when we were younger," said Aguirre. "They just did not! So actually bringing attention to the Latin celebration, it’s fantastic. It’s absolutely amazing."

Octavio's wife Robin said the Old Town feel for the holiday does the tradition justice.

"They really have a big celebration, and people are just so respectful," said Robin Aguirre. "And everyone’s here to have a good time. So I think that’s what we like about it the most."

Dia de Los Muertos also includes family and friends paying respects to loved ones who have died.