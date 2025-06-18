Pentagon activates 2,000 more National Guard troops for deployment to Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Pentagon has activated an additional 2,000 California National Guard Troops for deployment to Los Angeles, according to a press release from the U.S. Northern Command.

The release states the troops were activated under the Title 10 law, the same method President Donald Trump used to deploy the first wave of troops.

This time, the soldiers are being tasked to "support the protection of federal functions, personnel and property in the greater Los Angeles area," the press release states.

The troops will join about 2,100 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms already in the city.

The U.S. Northern Command says the soldiers are undergoing training on de-escalation techniques, crowd control and reviewing use of force rules before joining the "federal protection mission."

The press release emphasized that service members activated under Title 10 will not conduct law enforcement activities, like arresting people or carrying out search warrants.

"Their focus is the safety and continuity of federal functions," the command says.