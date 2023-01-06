PedWest border crossing in San Ysidro set to reopen after nearly 3-year closure

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The PedWest border crossing in San Ysidro will reopen next week following a lengthy closure, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

It’s been nearly three years since the facility closed to travelers, affecting businesses nearby that rely on cross-border traffic to for sales.

On Wednesday, CBP officials announced the reopening, saying PedWest will operate with limited hours “in an effort to provide additional crossing flexibility and service to our binational communities”

Business owners in San Ysidro hope the facility’s reopening will lower long border wait times so shoppers aren’t discouraged from coming across.

PedWest closed in April 2020 because of the pandemic. When the border reopened to non-essential travel in 2021, many thought the facility would resume operations, but it stayed closed for over a year. The lack of foot traffic and shoppers forced hundreds of businesses to close.

Despite not returning to its 24-hour, pre-pandemic operations, business owners say it’s a good sign of things returning to normal.

PedWest will open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, starting Monday, Jan. 9.

You can read CBP's full memo here.