Pedestrian walking next to traffic on SR-163 killed in Scripps Ranch

Posted at 10:32 PM, Aug 08, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man walking alongside traffic on state Route 163 in San Diego was killed by a vehicle Sunday evening.

The crash that happened on the southbound SR 163 near the transition road to Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch in San Diego was reported at 8:32 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It appeared the man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 9:05 p.m. Some lanes on the 163 were shut down, and CHP did not provide an estimated time to reopen lanes.

