Pedestrian trapped between two vehicles in Santee traffic collision

SANTEE (CNS) - A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Santee Tuesday.

Deputies responded around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday to the 7900 block of

Poplin Drive regarding reports of a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said the pedestrian was trapped between the vehicles upon the arrival of deputies and suffered severe injuries.

The responding deputies immediately provided first aid to the pedestrian and applied a tourniquet to assist with controlling significant bleeding while waiting for the arrival of paramedics.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

The driver of one vehicle remained at the scene, was medically evaluated, and cooperated with deputies during their investigation. It remains unclear if the driver of the other vehicle also remained at the scene.

Investigators did not determine alcohol or drugs as a factor leading to the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was urged to call the

Santee Sheriff's Station at 619-956-4000.

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