Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash with vehicle in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected drunken pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he illegally crossed a street in the University Heights community of San Diego and was struck by a vehicle, authorities said today.

The 36-year-old man suffered an open fracture to his leg and a partial amputation of his foot, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Police said the man was illegally crossing in the 2300 block of El Cajon Boulevard -- walking from the north sidewalk to the south -- and was

struck about 9:15 p.m. Saturday by a 2007 Mercedes-Benz S550 that was traveling in the No. 1 lane of westbound El Cajon Boulevard.

The motorist who was driving the Mercedes-Benz was not suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, instead the pedestrian was determined to have been drinking.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

