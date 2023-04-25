Watch Now
Pedestrian suffers fractures, brain bleed in Kearny Mesa hit-and-run

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Kearny Mesa.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 09:56:38-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries in Kearny Mesa after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said Tuesday.

Just before midnight Monday, the victim was walking near 7400 Copley Park Place when a vehicle struck the man and left the scene, the San Diego Police Department said.

The 37-year-old was rushed to a hospital to treat a brain bleed and seven fractured ribs, the SDPD said.

His injuries were non-life-threatening, police said. No witnesses or description of the suspect were available.

The SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the collision.

