Pedestrian struck, killed on freeway near La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was killed after being struck by a car on Interstate 5, closing traffic for several hours near La Jolla Village, authorities said Tuesday.

The unidentified pedestrian was walking near traffic at about 11:09 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a Toyota sedan driven by a 23-year-old man on the southbound freeway at Nobel Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident impacted traffic in the area until 4 a.m.

"At this time, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision," said Jesse Matias, public information officer for the CHP.

