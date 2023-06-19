Pedestrian struck, killed by car on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on State Route 94 late Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 9:21 p.m., the pedestrian was walking eastbound within the traffic lanes of SR-94 near 28th Street, CHP said. The pedestrian attempted to cross the traffic lanes when they were hit by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 44-year-old man. The pedestrian died at the scene.

It’s unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Their name is being withheld until after their family is notified.

CHP said the driver was not injured, remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation, and was determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The cause of the crash and the events leading up to it are still under investigation, according to CHP.

