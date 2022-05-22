Watch
Pedestrian struck, killed by AMTRAK train in Sorrento Valley

Posted at 8:18 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 11:21:54-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by an AMTRAK train in Sorrento Valley on Sunday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the Sorrento Valley train station at 11170 Sorrento Valley Road at 1:05 a.m., where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating the incident, and the manner of death will be determined by the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SDCSO’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

