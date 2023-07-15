Pedestrian struck, injured in San Diego's Midtown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 63-year-old man was seriously injured after getting hit by a car in the Midtown area of San Diego early Saturday morning.

San Diego Police Department said the man was walking across the 3500 block of Kettner Boulevard in an unmarked crosswalk. He stepped into the path of a 2015 Honda C-RV driven by a 68-year-old man and was hit.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene, SDPD said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SDPD Traffic Division units responded and are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call them or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

