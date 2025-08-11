Pedestrian struck, injured in Midway neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 69-year-old man crossing a Midway-area street was struck by a Jeep today and hospitalized with broken bones, authorities said.

The collision occurred in heavy traffic shortly after noon Sunday in the 3800 block of Camino del Rio West, according to the San Diego Police Department. The unidentified pedestrian was struck by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 34-year-old man, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a fractured pelvis and an open fracture to the right leg, injuries that police described as "serious."

The department's Traffic Division was investigating the accident and asked anyone with relevant information to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

