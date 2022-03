SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – A 27-year-old pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in the Swan Canyon neighborhood early Sunday morning.

San Diego police said the man was crossing the street in the 4500 block of Home Avenue at 3:47 a.m. when he ran in front of a Toyota Prius driving westbound. He was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The traffic unit responded and investigated the incident.