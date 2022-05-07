Pedestrian struck, injured after collision with vehicle in Bay Terraces neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Woodman Street at 8:39 p.m. A 39-year-old man driving a gray 2021 Toyota Tacoma was driving southbound when the pedestrian walked into the roadway. The Toyota struck the pedestrian, who was then taken to the hospital with multiple fractures.

The driver was not injured.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.