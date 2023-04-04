Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in San Ysidro, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

san_ysidro_dui_arrest_040423.jpg
KGTV
san_ysidro_dui_arrest_040423.jpg
Posted at 6:23 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 09:23:01-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana after he struck and critically injured a pedestrian in San Ysidro, the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Monday, the victim, a 20- to 25-year-old woman, was walking in a marked crosswalk on Avenida De La Madrid and Smythe Avenue where the impaired driver did not stop his 2006 BMW X3 and struck the woman, according to the SDPD.

The victim suffered brain bleed and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Officers evaluated the driver and arrested him on suspicion of a DUI, according to police.

No witnesses or cameras were available to determine the at-fault party, the department reported.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Mornings!

Watch ABC 10News Mornings!