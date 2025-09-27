Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian struck by van suffers life-threatening injuries

(Source: Raycom Media)
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A male pedestrian was hospitalized after he crossed a San Diego street in front of a moving vehicle and was struck, authorities said today.

The crash was reported at 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Ocean View Boulevard, according to San Diego Police Department Officer J. Perales.

A 37-year-old man was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Astro van westbound on Ocean View Boulevard when the pedestrian walked in front of the vehicle, Perales said.

The male, of unknown age, suffered a brain bleed and skull fracture and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the officer said. He has yet to be positively identified.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Perales said.

An investigation was underway.

