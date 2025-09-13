Pedestrian struck by car, killed in Pala

PALA, Calif. (CNS) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Saturday in the community of Pala near the Pala Casino Spa Resort.

The crash occurred at 1:58 a.m. on Highway 76 and Lilac Extension Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was reportedly walking in the middle of the road when they were struck by a Nissan Versa, the CHP said in its online log. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car's driver pulled over to the right shoulder. The age, gender and name of the pedestrian were not available.