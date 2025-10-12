Pedestrian seriously injured in North Park collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 50-year-old man running along a divider in North Park this morning ran into the path of an SUV and was seriously injured, authorities said.

The collision between the pedestrian and a GMC Jimmy being driven by a 70-year-old man happened in the 3100 block of El Cajon Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department. The unidentified pedestrian was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and lacerations to his face, police added.

Anyone with information about the accident was encouraged to call the SDPD's Traffic Unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

