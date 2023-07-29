Watch Now
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Clairemont Mesa East

Posted at 7:01 AM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 10:01:56-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 68-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood late Friday night.

San Diego Police Department said it happened in the 6800 block of Balboa Avenue at 11:28 p.m. He started to cross the street but was hit midblock by a 2005 Dodge Neon driven by a 21-year-old man.

The victim suffered multiple fractures and cuts to his face, SDPD said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

