Pedestrian killed on 805 freeway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway in San Diego.

Witnesses started contacting the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on the 805 Freeway south of Palm Avenue.

At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black clothing but by 7:53 p.m., the description changed to a woman wearing black, the CHP said.

At 8:12 p.m., the CHP called on Caltrans to help close lanes 4 and 5 from the transition from the Otay Mesa (905) Freeway and onelane of the main freeway for the investigation and cleanup.

