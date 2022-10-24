Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian killed on 805 freeway in San Diego

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 6:57 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 09:57:59-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway in San Diego.

Witnesses started contacting the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on the 805 Freeway south of Palm Avenue.

At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black clothing but by 7:53 p.m., the description changed to a woman wearing black, the CHP said.

At 8:12 p.m., the CHP called on Caltrans to help close lanes 4 and 5 from the transition from the Otay Mesa (905) Freeway and onelane of the main freeway for the investigation and cleanup.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today

Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today