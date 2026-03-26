Pedestrian killed in Point Loma Heights vehicle collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A male pedestrian was killed Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in San Diego's Point Loma Heights neighborhood.

The fatal collision happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, when a 40-year-old man behind the wheel of an eastbound 2009 Toyota Yaris collided with the pedestrian, who was on foot in the Number 1 lane of 4300 West Point Loma Blvd., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision, the department stated.

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