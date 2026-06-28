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Pedestrian killed in MTS trolley collision near Old Town Transit Center

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MTS
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A pedestrian is dead after being struck by an MTS trolley near the Old Town Transit Center, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Around 1:05 p.m., first responders received a call about an injured pedestrian on Taylor Street, between Pacific Highway and Congress Street.

Crews administered CPR to the victim and transported them to a local UCSD hospital where they later died, SDPD said.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time pending family notification.

This incident is under investigation.

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