Pedestrian killed in Mira Mesa Blvd. crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a woman died after a van hit her as she crossed Mira Mesa Boulevard in Sorrento Valley Wednesday evening.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was driving a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica van east on Mira Mesa Boulevard at around 8:15 p.m. At the same time, a 57-year-old woman was walking south on Pacific Heights Boulevard, crossing the intersection with Mira Mesa Boulevard.

The SDPD Watch Commander Log states the woman crossed the street when the light was red, and she stepped in front of the van.

The van hit her, and she died at the scene, police say.

Because of the crash, Mira Mesa Boulevard was closed in both directions between Lusk Boulevard and the intersection of Sequence Drive and Huennekens Street.

"This closure is expected to last for several hours," SDPD wrote on social media at around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers determined alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating this crash.