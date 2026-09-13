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Pedestrian killed in Lemon Grove-area hit-and-run collision

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LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A search was launched for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lemon Grove Sunday morning that left a pedestrian dead.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal incident occurred just after 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Lemon Grove Avenue.

According to sheriff’s officials, a silver Chevrolet Malibu struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.

The car sustained front-end damage, sheriff’s officials said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details on the vehicle and its driver were not immediately released.

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