Pedestrian killed in East Village fatal hit and run

File photo
Posted at 6:27 AM, Nov 13, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Saturday are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a 61-year-old man in the San Diego neighborhood of East Village.

The unidentified pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lane of 1300 G Street at approximately 11:27 p.m. Friday mid-block when a vehicle driving eastbound on G Street struck him and drove away from the scene onto the eastbound State Route 94, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle is described as a white sedan.

The pedestrian died of his injuries at the scene.

The police department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 858-495-7800. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestop-pers.org.

