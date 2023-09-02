Watch Now
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Mission Valley

Posted at 11:44 AM, Sep 02, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was killed Saturday after sustaining major head trauma from being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Mission Valley East neighborhood of San Diego.

The accident occurred at around 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Camino de la Reina, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was hit by a 2003 Chevrolet Spark driven by a 27-year-old man, police said. The pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart mid-block across the street at the time and was not in a marked crosswalk, authorities added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the driver and victim were not immediately available.

