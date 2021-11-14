Pedestrian injured after hit by SUV in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 60-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by an SUV in the Sherman Heights neighborhood, police said.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Market Street, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A 21-year-old woman was driving a Kia Sportage in the westbound No. 1 lane and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing Market Street in the intersection with 20th Street, the officer said.

The man was taken to a hospital with a fractured pelvis and femur. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The police traffic division was investigating.