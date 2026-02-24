Pedestrian hit, killed on SR-52 in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian died early Tuesday when he was struck by at least one vehicle on state Route 52 in University City.

The traffic fatality occurred just east of Regents Road at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim died at the scene.

Just prior to being struck, the pedestrian, described only as male, was standing in the far right westbound lane of the freeway, possibly preparing to try to cross the roadway to the south on foot, the CHP reported.

The accident forced a closure of the entire westbound side of SR-52 in the area for several hours, according to the CHP. All the affected lanes were open again as of shortly after 6:30 a.m., the state agency advised.

