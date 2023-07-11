Pedestrian hit, killed by train at Old Town Transit Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train at the Old Town Transit Center in San Diego Tuesday afternoon.

The deadly collision happened around 2:38 p.m. in the 4000 block of Taylor Street.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Authorities are shutting down Taylor Street for about an hour. Railroad enforcement units are also en route from Oceanside.

There is no word on the description of the victim.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.