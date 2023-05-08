Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on Escondido street

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A 32-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed, the Escondido Police Department said Monday.

Late Sunday night, the victim was hit by a vehicle as he attempted to cross West Valley Parkway, near 9th Avenue -- outside of the marked crosswalk area, the department said.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash and took the man to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor for the driver who struck and killed the man, the department said.

An investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information on the fatal crash is urged to contact the EPD at 760-839-4930.

