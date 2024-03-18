Pedestrian hit by train, killed near Torrey Pines Beach

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a COASTER train near Torrey Pines State Beach late Sunday night, authorities said.

The fatality occurred at around 9:53 p.m. on the North County Transit District train tracks along the Del Mar bluffs, just north of the beach, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit is handling the investigation due to the incident happening on NCTD property. The county Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the deceased person’s identity and why the person was on the tracks.

Sunday’s tragedy marks the 10th person to be killed by a train this year in San Diego County -- the most recent was a man killed in Carlsbad in early March.

In February, there were two deaths in Vista, one in Encinitas, and one near Camp Pendleton.

In January, there were four fatalities -- a person was hit and killed in Carlsbad; one person died in Encinitas; and two people were killed on Jan. 11, one in the Middletown neighborhood and another in Sorrento Valley.

A representative with LOSSAN, who manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, told ABC 10News earlier this year that they were launching new digital ads to help with safety around the tracks.

They also put up more safety signs, suicide prevention signs, and added volunteers to help with the homeless population near railroads.