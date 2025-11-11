Pedestrian hit by SUV, killed near Oceanside intersection

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was struck by an SUV on an Oceanside street and killed Monday night, according to police.

Oceanside Police said the deadly collision happened at around 6:46 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Avenue and Francesca Drive.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known, but police confirmed an adult male pedestrian was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling eastbound on Mission Avenue and Francesca Drive.

The victim, identified by police as an Oceanside resident, died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Police said the Tahoe’s driver remained at the scene following the crash and cooperated with investigators.

“Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Oceanside Police Traffic Investigator Ibrahim Serdah at 760-435-4769.